Multiple people attending a furry convention in California on Friday helped restrain a man who was assaulting his girlfriend.
According to CNN, the furry convention attendees held the man down until police arrested him.
Six people witnessed the assault near FurCon in San Jose.
Twenty-two-year-old Demetri Hardnett was charged with domestic violence and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.
Furries are people who celebrate characters involving anthropomorphic animal outfits with human traits.
