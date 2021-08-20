PULLMAN, Wash. - Sparks from a fuse on an Avista power pole caused a small wildfire Friday morning, according to the City of Pullman Fire Department.
The fire threatening a semi-truck and trailer near the intersection of Bishop Boulevard and the Pullman-Moscow Highway around 11:30 a.m.
Pullman and Whitman County Rural District 12 firefighters kept the wildfire confined to a small area.
According to the City of Pullman Fire Department, Avista crews quickly responded to the scene and shut down the power.