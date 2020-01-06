NEWPORT, Wash. - The future of a proposed silicon smelter near Newport is in question after an agreement to extend utility services to the site has been terminated.
According to our news partners at The Spokesman-Review, the Pend Oreille Public Utility District sent a letter to PacWest Silicon CEO Jayson Tymko last month saying it will end a "cost reimbursement agreement" by Saturday because of the company's lack of communication about plans to extend electricity to the site.
The Pend Oreille PUD refunded $315,700 of PacWest Silicon's $500,000 deposit after not hearing from the company in six months.
The company also hasn't responded to the Washington State Department of Ecology, which is the lead agency on the project, and hasn't complied with required health risk assessments, according to Pend Oreille County Commissioner Mike Manus.
In an October letter to Tymko, Gov. Jay Inslee also asked for an update and raised concerns about the company's lack of communication with local governments, tribes and the community.
"Recent media coverage and conversations with community members lead me to believe that PacWest may be re-evaluating whether to move ahead with the project," Inslee reportedly wrote. "But I, like those who live near the proposed smelter, are left to wonder what the future holds."
PacWest and it's parent company, HiTest Sand Inc., have been trying to build the smelter on the 188-acre site south of Newport since 2016.
