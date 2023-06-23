MOSCOW, Idaho - The judge in charge of the University of Idaho murder case has made revisions to the gag order.
According to the revised non-dissemination order, prosecuting and defense attorneys, attorneys representing witnesses, victims and victim's families are prohibited from making statements on the following subjects:
- Evidence expected to be presented during the trial
- Evidence that creates the risk of of prejudicing an impartial trial
- The character, credibility, reputation, or criminal record of party, victim, or witness
- The identity of witness
- The expected testimony of party, victim, or witness
- Opinion on the guilt or innocence of the Defendant
- Any comment on plea discussions
- Contents of any confession, admission, or statement by the Defendant
- Any information obtained by witnesses, the victims’ families, or their attorneys from the State that is confidential
The order lists the following on what information can be disclosed:
- The claim, offense, or defense involved and, except when prohibited by law, the identify of the parties involved;
- Information contained in the public record; That an investigation is ongoing
- The scheduling or result of any step in the litigation;
- Request for assistance from the public in obtaining evidence and information necessary to the State’s case or the defense’s case
- A warning of danger concerning the behavior of a person involved
- The identity, residence, occupation, and family status of the accused
- The fact, time, and place of arrest
- The identity of investigating and arresting officers or agencies and the length of the investigation
- Statement that reasonable lawyer would believe is required to protect client
To read the full revised gag order, click here.