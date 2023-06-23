Bryan Kohberger first court appearance in ID

MOSCOW, Idaho - The judge in charge of the University of Idaho murder case has made revisions to the gag order. 

According to the revised non-dissemination order, prosecuting and defense attorneys, attorneys representing witnesses, victims and victim's families are prohibited from making statements on the following subjects: 

  • Evidence expected to be presented during the trial
  • Evidence that creates the risk of of prejudicing an impartial trial
  • The character, credibility, reputation, or criminal record of party, victim, or witness
  • The identity of witness
  • The expected testimony of party, victim, or witness
  • Opinion on the guilt or innocence of the Defendant
  • Any comment on plea discussions
  • Contents of any confession, admission, or statement by the Defendant
  • Any information obtained by witnesses, the victims’ families, or their attorneys from the State that is confidential

The order lists the following on what information can be disclosed:

  • The claim, offense, or defense involved and, except when prohibited by law, the identify of the parties involved;
  • Information contained in the public record; That an investigation is ongoing
  • The scheduling or result of any step in the litigation;
  • Request for assistance from the public in obtaining evidence and information necessary to the State’s case or the defense’s case 
  • A warning of danger concerning the behavior of a person involved
  • The identity, residence, occupation, and family status of the accused
  • The fact, time, and place of arrest
  • The identity of investigating and arresting officers or agencies and the length of the investigation
  • Statement that reasonable lawyer would believe is required to protect client

To read the full revised gag order, click here.

