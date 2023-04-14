WALLACE, Idaho – A preliminary report from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration sheds some additional light on the death of a 26-year-old man in the Galena Mine earlier this week.
According to the report, miner Blaik Nutting was using a jack leg drill to install roof bolts when a slab fell on him. The accident happened at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, and the Mine Safety and Health Administration was notified shortly after noon.
There were no other injuries or deaths in the accident.
The preliminary report also showed Nutting had worked at the Galena Mine for more than five years.
On Thursday, Nutting's brother set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs and support his family.