OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Gambling Commission has reached a tentative agreement with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians to amend its gaming compact to add sports betting.
The amendment would allow the Tribe with the State to ability to address the legislative sports betting concerns.
The Gambling Commission anticipates to put draft rules in front of it's commissioners by June 10 for their public meeting. Information for that meeting can found on their website.
The tentative agreement will have to go through a state and federal approval process, here's the next steps in that process:
- Legislative Hearings will be held in the Senate Labor, Commerce, and Tribal Affairs and House Commerce and Gaming Committees.
- The Gambling Commission will view and vote on this compact amendment at June 10, 2021 public hearing. If approved by the agency’s Commissioners, the proposed compact amendment will be forwarded to the Tribal Chair and then the Governor for signature.
- Once signed by both the Tribal Chair and the Governor, the Tribe will send the amendment to the Secretary of the United States Department of Interior for consideration and publication in the Federal Register.
- The compact amendment is not final, and sports wagering cannot begin, until it is published in the Federal Register.
This is the third tentative sports wagering agreement in the state.