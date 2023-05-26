SPOKANE, Wash. - Recent data shows that garage burglaries are up 50% this year to date, according to Cpl. Nick Briggs, with Summer around the corner, more break-ins may be ahead.
"As the weather gets warmer and people are obviously wanting that airflow just to enjoy the warm weather, thieves, unfortunately, will use that opportunistically and enter garages or even residences," said Briggs.
Barbara Weber and her husband were nearly part of this statistic when a thief attempted to break into their garage. The feeling is something she'll never forget, "it's an awful feeling. You don't feel like you're in control, you don't know what's going to happen, you don't know if you're going to get hurt."
Weber said this had been an issue in her neighborhood for quite some time and was tired of living in fear, "I don't want to be a victim, and I felt like a victim when they tried to get in."
To take back control, her husband installed cameras which she says have made a world of difference, "we all feel much more secure, lights are on, we all have cameras. You got to protect yourself. Why allow yourself to be a victim."
Cpl. Briggs says the easiest way to protect your property is not to be an easy target.
"A prospective thief can be in and out really quickly. We encourage people, lock the garages, keep the garage doors down even when you're nearby mowing your lawn because, again, it takes mear seconds for somebody to realize that you're not paying attention, enter and steal something," said Cpl. Briggs.
The Weber Family added that since installing cameras, they have not had any issues with break-ins.