SPOKANE, Wash. - A garage was destroyed in a fire on Spokane's South Hill Saturday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m. on April 8, the Spokane Fire Department responded to a fire near the 2200 block of East 48th Avenue. Smoke and large flames could be seen from the surrounding area.
Witnesses told NonStop Local KHQ they heard explosions before noticing the fencing around the home was "just gone." The full extent of damage wasn't immediately clear.
