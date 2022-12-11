SPOKANE, Wash. - A structure fire on north Broad Avenue caused some alarm when what sounded like gunshots was heard in the area. However, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) arrived quickly to the scene and determined the loud pops came from gun powder stored inside a burning garage which was cooked off in the flames.
The fire was reported around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon, with a large number of units headed to the scene. Avista was also called in due to a possible downed power line. On scene, the garage was alight and smoking, with flames visible. Witnesses reported a strong gas smell as it burned.
A Street was closed to Wellesley Avenue at the roundabout for around an hour while crews handled the scene. The roadway is back open, but drivers should take it slow due to water runoff from the scene making the street slick.
Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, and a Battalion Chief confirmed no firefighters, civilians, or pets were injured.
The fire was contained to the garage, and no other structures were damaged. The cause and total extent of damage are still being determined by investigators.