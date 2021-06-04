LOON LAKE, Wash. -- A fire has broke out at Mt. Moriah Way in Loon Lake Friday afternoon, spreading to over 10 acres of land and destroying a shed and a garage.
Stevens County Fire District 1 is responding to the fire, with over 55 fire units present to fight the flames. They have also employed a helicopter to assist in the defense.
As of 5:00pm, the fire has spread to over 10.5 acres with high winds causing the fire to spread quickly. There are no reports of any injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.