SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A collision between a garbage truck and a power pole closed down a Spokane Valley road for the foreseeable future.
According to Spokane County Fire District 8, Thorpe Road between Dishman Mica and Madison Roads will be closed for several hours after a garbage truck appeared to strike a power pole, bringing down the pole and several power lines.
Crews with the fire department and Inland Power are on the scene to cut power to the lines. According to Inland Power, about 115 customers are without power in the area
Nobody was hurt in the crash.