Garbage truck hasn't shown up in Spokane Valley neighborhood for a month

Slick sidewalks and icy driveways make taking out the trash a much more difficult task, but multiple residents in a Spokane Valley neighborhood claim their regularly-scheduled pickup hasn't shown up for a month.
"All the years I've been here, we've had bad winters, but they've always come down here," Cassie Veters, who's lived in the neighborhood for 16 years.
Living on a sloped cul-de-sac on Gary-Lauri Ct, Veters said it's common for cars to get stuck on her street (She suggested garbage truck drivers may have been wary of driving on her slick street.)
However, Veters said the street's been in much worse conditions before and the trash was always picked up, on schedule.
"Our two-wheel drive car's can get up the hill with no problem, (so) then there's no reason that truck shouldn't be able to come down there," she said.
Walking through Veters home, I noticed she had five 30-gallon trash bags piled up at the end of her kitchen. Most of them were full, some just partially-filled. Veters claims she just doesn't have any more room in front of her home, so she's putting her trash wherever she has room.
A spokesperson from the city of Spokane Valley said the city was unaware of the issue, but would get back to us when they find out what exactly happened (or is happening.)
Gary Chittin, the communications manager, reached out Monday evening and told KHQ that because of safety concerns, they hadn't been to pick up the trash. They said normally drivers make the call and the steepness of the hill was a problem for the truck to get down.
Chittin says that a special response vehicle was sent out with two supervisors and trash was picked up Monday night.
If you have any questions about service, contact Waste Management's customer support: 866-909-4458 .