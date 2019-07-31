Two brothers from Garfield were on hand as the farming community stepped up to assist a Ritzville farmer in harvesting wheat as he battles cancer.
Garrett and Miles Pfaff have been documenting it visually and with words.
Garett Pfaff shared some photos taken by Brandon Rose as farmers around the region showed out in combines and semis to harvest Larry Yockey's wheat.
Phenomenal effort in eastern Washington helping a family with a member battling cancer. An absolute treat to be apart of. The farming community is the best community. pic.twitter.com/RmdCvDYtcb— Garret (@gpfaff7) July 29, 2019
"Phenomenal effort in eastern Washington helping a family with a member battling cancer. An absolute treat to be a part of. The farming community is the best community," Garret wrote on Twitter.
The photos posted on KHQ's Facebook page gained nearly 5,000 reactions and over 1,500 shares.
Fellow farmers showed up unbeknownst to Yockey, and took care of all 1,200 acres that day, something he said would have taken weeks to do himself.
"Words can't describe what this community has done for my family," Larry's daughter Amanda said.
Miles did his best however to describe the moment with words, as his Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times, reading:
"Farmers don’t quit. They don’t retire. They’re tough. Even when told they’re quite sick, they still lace up their boots, throw on that ball cap, and go out and farm as long as their bodies will allow. Day in and day out. They know no different. It’s their land, their livelihood, it’s what they care for, and it’s everything to them.
But there comes a time when farmers do quit. They quit what they’re doing, put aside their own obligations, their weekends, when one of their own needs help. They donate their time, their diesel, and their equipment. They do whatever it takes to ensure a fellow farmer can finish his harvest and get the crops in. The crops he’s worked all year, tirelessly for.
And when this happens we call it a Harvest Bee. And it’s not just the farmers, it’s the local volunteer firemen with their fire trucks, the chemical company with their dust defeating water trucks, and their mechanics with their service rigs. It’s rare sight. A tangible, palpable feeling and environment. And it’s living, breathing proof that community, compassion, and goodwill still exist.
Here’s to the farmers who put their life on hold today. Those who didn’t think twice when asked to help. And likely never will."
The Pfaff brother's mother April says the family grew up in Garfield, where farming has spanned across generations.
"They grew up right here and their dad and his cousins farm our farms together that were originally farmed by their dads, five brothers," April told KHQ.
"A very large family tradition."
As each Larry and the Pfaffs acknowledged, the special moment truly encapsulated what the farming community's about.
"They are my community," Larry said.