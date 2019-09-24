POMEROY, Wash. - Garfield County Sheriff's Office Deputies are searching for a missing man who was heard from on Sept. 17 when he contacted a family member and told them about his plans to stay at the Teal Springs Campground in the Umatilla National Forest.
According to a release, Darren W. Ferguson is 59-year-old, stands 6-foot and weighs 325 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.
Ferguson was accompanied by his dog and drives a 2001 White Chevy Express Van with Washington plate #BMP0294.
According to Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Ferguson has multiple health issues.
If you have any information on where Ferguson is, you're asked to call 9-1-1 or the Garfield County Sheriff's Office at (509) 843-3494.