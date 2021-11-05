SPOKANE, Wash. - An unauthorized adult made their way onto Garfield Elementary School's playground Thursday afternoon, placing the school into a modified lockdown, according to a spokesperson for the school.
Garfield went into what they call "secure and teach," a form of lockdown used when there is a potential threat that is distanced from the building. The outer doors are locked and secured while normal school activities continue inside.
Law enforcement was called and the adult was escorted off-campus within 10 minutes.