PALOUSE, Wash. - Garfield-Palouse High School announced a return to online learning Friday on recommendation from Whitman County Health Department.
Students will be out of the classroom starting Monday, Sept. 20 until Oct. 4.
School leaders said they have been monitoring a heightened level of students quarantining, staying home or coming down with COVID-19 symptoms. They believe based on contact tracing that students were exposed to the virus outside of school.
A new schedule for high school students can be viewed in the attached document.