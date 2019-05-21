Proofreading, spelling, and reading comprehension can be hard enough for a second grader, but not for Russell Winkler, this eight-year-old can do it with his eyes closed. This summer, he is competing in the 2019 Braille Challenge.
Russell scored in the top 10 in the nation for his age group to compete in the Braille Challenge. This year, he's hoping to win the whole thing.
The Braille Challenge draws more than 1,400 participants, grades 1-12, and it's the only academic competition of its kind in North America.
Russell's teacher, Lonna Gately, has been working with the boy since he was 6 months old, and entering him in this challenge was her way to keep him motivated.
This June, Russell will hop on a plane to Southern California, and as much as he's looking forward to competing, he's just as excited to build a sandcastle.