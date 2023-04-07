SPOKANE, Wash. - The arson suspect accused of seriously injuring one person, endangering five people and killing multiple pets in a Garland district house fire last month has been arrested.
On April. 7, officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a tip of the whereabouts of a dangerous suspect. Members with the SPD Special Investigative Unit, Violent Crimes Task Force and SWAT team surrounded a home near the 3000 block of North Nelson street.
36-year-old Jennifer Barden surrendered immediately and was taken into custody. She has been booked into the Spokane County Jail where she faces one count of attempted first-degree murder, sic counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree arson.