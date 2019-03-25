Garland Street Fair 2019 cancelled

SPOKANE - After 16 years of turning Garland Avenue into a big street fair, the party is over for the time being.
The Garland Street Fair, which is usually held in August, draws thousands of people to the district. This year, organizers told our partners at the Spokesman Review, the event was getting too large and too hard for volunteers to manage.
Last year's fair brought in about 14,000 attendees, but cost about $24,000 and took months to organize.
On the website, it says, "Please Stay Tuned For An Update On 2020."