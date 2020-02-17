SPOKANE, Wash. - After being cancelled last year, the Garland Street Fair is set to make a triumphant return to Spokane.
"We are back in action this year! Don't miss out!" The Garland Theater wrote on a Facebook Event.
The fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Garland Business District.
The fair has drawn thousands of people to the district in previous years. In 2019, organizers told our partners at The Spokesman-Review that the event was getting too large and too hard for volunteers to manage.
