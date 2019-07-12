Garland Theater for sale, current owner retiring after 20 years

SPOKANE, Wash. - After 20 years, the owner of the Garland Theater is retiring and putting the historic theater on the market.
According to a listing on BizBuySell.com and confirmed by a manager at the theater, the Garland is on the market as the owner is retiring after 20 years of running the business. Katherine Fritchie purchased the theater in 1999 and has been working to restore and reinvigorate it ever since.
The manager tells KHQ that, while the business is for sale, the Garland Theater itself will remain the same. The historic building does not come with the sale of the business, according to the listing.
The Garland Theater opened its doors for the first time in November 1945 and after a brief closure in the 1980s, it was reopened as Spokane's first discount theater.
The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places on December 24, 2013.