SPOKANE, Wash. - With Regal Cinemas closing doors, attention is turning to one local movie establishment.
The owner of the beloved Garland Theatre in Spokane, Katherine Fritchie, said she's holding on.
Her doors are still closed right now, but her message is to stay strong, be kind that and misses you, Spokane.
Fritchie said with the theatre being closed, it feels like a part of her heart is missing because she's been running it for 21 years.
Gov. Jay Inslee has granted theaters the ability to re-open at 25% capacity, but Fritchie feels the best thing to do is play it safe.
She said there’s more to the reopening process than just popping popcorn and filling the theatre with people.
“The theater seats about 550 people,” Fritchie said. “But even if we open the theater and have over 100 people there what are we going to show- because Hollywood is basically closed down.”
Fritchie said having over 500 seats makes it so she could allow 100 people in but she’s choosing to sit tight on opening until COVID-19 numbers turn a different direction in Spokane. She wants the theater to be a safe and healthy place to watch a movie.
Fritchie said the Garland usually is a second-run theater, which means they run a movie weeks after the original premiere, making it a more cost-friendly.With Hollywood closed down there are no movies for her to purchase.
She said her biggest fear is that streaming services will take over the movie industry ultimately forcing the closure of beloved small theatres.
She said it has been hard on her and she still has bills to pay just like every other business, her goal is to return.
Fritchie is hopeful that when things do turn around the community will support and embrace again.
