Garth Brooks has added a tour stop in the Pacific Northwest, and this one involves some blue turf.
For the first time in over two decades, Garth Brooks will perform in Boise, Idaho. The first major concert event ever held at Albertsons Stadium at Boise State University will take place on Saturday, July 20th at 7 p.m. rain or shine.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th at 9 a.m. via Ticket Master with an eight-ticket limit. Tickets are priced at $94.95 after tax and service charges for end stage, in-the-round seating.
Brooks' other stop in the Pacific Northwest will be at Autzen Stadium on June 29 in Eugene, Ore., a show that has sold out.
Brooks last performed in the Inland Northwest at the Spokane Arena in November of 2017, selling out all seven shows. He also performed multiple shows at the Tacoma Dome the week prior.
Brooks is the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history, and is a 12-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year.