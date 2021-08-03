Unable to play video

LOS ANGELES- The Garth Brook Stadium Tour that is scheduled to be in Seattle next month may not happen.

Due to the resurgence of COVID, the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour for the Seattle show will not open up tickets sale starting this Friday.

"It breaks my heart to see city after city goes on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule," said Garth Brooks. "We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It's humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down," The singer added. 

