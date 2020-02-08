RATHDRUM, Idaho -- Students and staff alike donned red at Garwood Elementary Friday in honor of one of their own who needs a heart transplant.
Sixth-grade student Haven is on the waiting list for a heart transplant. The entire school wore red to show their love and support for Haven and anyone else fighting heart disease.
Haven said seeing the sea of red left her overwhelmed.
"I was so surprised everyone remembered," she said.
Haven's mother told KHQ she hopes everyone will sign up to be an organ donor to save lives like her daughter's.
