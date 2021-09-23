UPDATE: SEPT. 23 AT 9 A.M.
Avista has secured the gas line. The shelter in place is no longer in place.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Right now, there's an active gas leak west of Pines and Mansfield in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department's Public Information Officer Julie Happy. It's causing traffic delays.
Early this morning, a construction worker hit a gas line, which caused a leak. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are on their way to the scene to help with traffic. Avista is also on the way to repair the damage.
Standard protocol in these situations is to shelter in place until the utility company can safely turn off the gas line and repair it.