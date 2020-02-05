SEATTLE, Wash. - The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is pledging up to $100 million for the global response to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China.
The new funding includes the original $10 million donation the foundation committed to solving the outbreak back in January.
According to a press release, the foundation's funding will help "strengthen detection, isolation and treatment efforts; protect at-risk populations; and develop vaccines, treatments and diagnostics."
The foundation plans to immediately commit up to $20 million to accelerate the detection, isolation and treatment of people diagnosed with novel coronavirus to help disrupt the transmission and contain the disease.
Another $20 million will be fronted to help public health authorities that oversee populations living in extreme poverty, such as sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, provide better quality care. The money will also help "strengthen emergency operations centers, implement effective disease surveillance efforts and improve the capacity to safely isolate and treat confirmed cases."
The foundation is contributing $60 million to accelerate the discovery, development and testing of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for novel coronavirus. According to the foundation, if novel coronavirus transmission continues for several months or more, "safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics will be needed to help sustain long-term approaches to disease control and to prevent severe disease and deaths."
According to the press release, the funding will also assist the World Health Organization, Chinese frontline responders and other national and international organizations fighting the spread of novel coronavirus.
"Our hope is that these resources will help catalyze a rapid and effective international response," said Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman. "This response should be guided by science, not fear, and it should build on the steps that the World Health Organization has taken to date.”
