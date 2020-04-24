GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies at the Grant County Sheriff's Office are using their patrol breaks to bring smiles to the faces of kids across Eastern Washington.
Scattered between posts giving updates on crimes and the COVID-19 outbreak in the county, you'll find videos of deputies sitting down to read a story book over Facebook.
Deputy Katrina Ball brought the program to the Grant County Sheriff's Office after she saw the Pierce County Sheriff's Department doing a story time for kids in their county.
It's not just the human deputies who are taking part in story time. Sheriff's office K9's are suiting up too.
Other deputies are using their language skills and reading books in Spanish.
More than a dozen deputies have read a book for the project from their patrol cars or offices, and they're hoping to keep the program going as long as they can and reach as far as they can.
"We've heard from people not only in Washington State, but as far away as Oklahoma who said that they saw the post and it touched them in some way," Kyle Forman, Grant County Public Information Officer, said.
If you want to catch the next story time, you can click here to be redirected to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
