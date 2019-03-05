Local law enforcement is looking for a Geiger work crew inmate who walked away from his assigned work detail in Spokane Valley, leading to a precautionary district-wide lockout for Central Valley Schools on Tuesday.
Tuesday around 10 a.m.. A Geiger work crew Corrections Officer reported 22-year-old Johnathan Stayton walked away from his assigned work detail clearing snow near 8th & McDonald.
Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the area for a search, but were unable to locate Stayton, who was being held for a violation of a No contact order.
The Central Valley School District placed all of its schools in a lockout as a precaution.
Stayton is described as a white male, 5’10”, approximately 165 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange work vest, blue jacket, maroon t-shirt, blue pants, and black boots.
Anyone who was seen Stayton or may know of his location are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10029478.