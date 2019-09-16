SPOKANE, Wash. - A voluntary national recall has been issued for select units of five-pound bags of General Mills' Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour over possible E.coli contamination.
According to a release on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website, E.coli was discovered during a sampling of the product, prompting the FDA to issue the recall out of an abundance of caution.
The recall only affects five-pound bags with a use-by date of Sept. 6, 2020 and package UPC code 016000 196100. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by the recall.
According to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control, customers should refrain from eating any raw products made with the flour. The strain of E.coli detected in the random sample can be killed by heat through baking, frying, sauteing or boiling the products made with flour.
If you have this flour in your pantry, the FDA said you should throw it out immediately and contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1 (800) 230-8130, or click here to visit General Mills' website.
So far, there have been no illness or issues reported in connection to the flour.