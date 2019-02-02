DETROIT, Mich. - On Monday, General Motors is expected to lay off about 4,000 salaried workers.

The layoffs will be about a week-long process.

GM is making the cuts as part of a restructuring plan of the auto giant's global operations.

Five North American plants will be indefinitely on idle saving the company about $2.5 Billion this year and $6 billion by 2020.

Other plants such as Detroit's Hamtramck Assembly, Warren Michigan's Assembly Plant, Baltimore Operations, and the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Warren, Ohio could face permanent closure.

GM offered buyouts to over 18,000 employees in late October, and about 2,200 employees took the voluntary separation offer.