SPOKANE, Wash. - Young kids are finding support, empowerment, and value through a program that is passionate toward putting faith in younger generations, based here in Spokane.
“Generation Alive is the perfect place for kids who want to make a change, yet don’t really quite know how.”
Generation Alive was established in 2012, with one program and 200 participants – fast-forward to now, the program has expanded to nearly 30 programs, and 15,000 participants each year.
From 2021 to 2022, the kids part of Generation Alive have clocked 18,000 service hours, raised nearly 60,000 dollars for the community, have packed 218,000 meals for those in need to fight food insecurity, and have created a thousand resource bags for the homeless.
“You have the sympathy, you have the empathy, you want to do action, compassion.”
These kids are given the opportunity to meet the community around them, feeling empowered to serve those in need through compassion and strength.
“They make you feel special, it makes you feel like you are somebody who is changing the world.”
Margaret Mead once said, “Never underestimate the power of a small group of committed people to change the world. In fact, it is the only thing that ever has.”
The core values for this program are "Experience of Belonging, Power of Understanding, Joy of Service, Opportunity to Lead, and Life of Compassion."
With these values, youth across the region are learning to believe in themselves to provide care to their neighborhood.
“I just try and make sure everyone feels heard and acknowledged.”
These kids are usually known as the kids next door, they go to school and play at recess, but they are also making a difference, because Generation Alive helped them know they could.
“Be somebody that makes everybody feel like a somebody, no matter what.”
If you would like to donate to Generation Alive, visit Donate - Generation Alive for ways you can help.