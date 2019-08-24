It's a simple game, one on one basketball, first to seven.
"He loves basketball, I joke he lives at the gym just to play basketball," Laurie Peterson said.
But Saturday's matches had a little twist, because the loser has to donate towards "Kix for Kids." This fundraiser, that started for just one kid, has taken off to reach many more.
"He saw a need, and is making a difference, instead of just walking away," Laurie Peterson said.
Jakob Peterson and his mom, Laurie, said a few weeks ago, the 17-year-old saw a little kid walking downtown, with shoes cut open at the toes, too small for his feet. It bothered Jakob everyday since. So, the Genesis Prep senior threw on his basketball shoes, and challenged some friends to play, and pay.
Every penny or pair of shoes donated, Jakob's family said they'll give right back to kids through different non-profits. So far, Jakob said the donations have been pouring in.
"It's a lot of people coming together for this," Jakob Peterson said.
As for the little boy Jakob saw weeks ago, he didn't catch his name, but he's hoping to reconnect somehow. Until then, Jakob did his best to take down every competitor that stepped on the court at McEuen Park, and is challenging you at home, to donate as well.
"Don't just turn your head and walk away when you see a problem, make a difference," Laurie Peterson said.
If you'd like to donate towards the Facebook fundraiser, click here.