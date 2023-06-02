SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and investigators with the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office have identified a body found more than 40 years ago. It's the second cold case identification the agencies have made in the past several months, according to a release from the Spokane Police Department.
In this most recent case, a body found in a railroad tunnel under East Trent Avenue in Spokane in January of 1980 was identified as Donald Leroy Pearson, born in 1924.
Both cases were reopened years after they went cold, and the Medical Examiner’s Office received a grant to help identify human remains using genetic genealogy.
In January of 1980, when three homeless people were walking in a railroad tunnel under Trent in Spokane when they discovered a dead man curled up with burn marks to his torso and significant head trauma.
At the time, DNA was recognized as a scientific concept, but wasn’t used to solve forensic cases for decades to come. SPD detectives gathered evidence, conducted interviews, and followed up on leads but ultimately, the case went cold.
In July 2022, the Medical Examiner’s Office received a grant to help identify human remains using genetic genealogy. DNA was sent to Othram and were successful in providing viable leads of potential relatives of the victim.
Police detectives and an investigator from the Medical Examiner’s Office located a son in Missouri. Then in April, Othram confirmed the relationship and revealed the identity of this John Doe as Donald Leroy Pearson, born in 1924.
The first case was in June 1984, two fishermen found a woman's body along the south shore of the Spokane River. Tips and leads poured in, but none ever led to a viable identification. The woman was referred to as "Millie" for decades before she was finally identified.
The case was reopened from 2002 - 2007 where police did forensic drawings and a facial reconstruction of the skull. Millie's information was uploaded to the national missing and identified persons system as well.
Nothing progressed until this year. September 2021, SPD Sgt. Zac Storment submitted DNA samples from Millie’s remains to Othram, a company that specializes in working with degraded samples. Othram was able to create a DNA profile on Millie and through genetic genealogy provide SPD with a list of potential family members.
In February 2023, Othram confirmed a sibling relationship, which was a younger sister living in the Midwest. The identity of Millie was revealed as Ruth Belle Waymire, born in 1960.
SPD and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office would like to thank Othram, Fairmount Memorial Association, Hickory County Sheriff’s Office, and Pearson’s relatives for sharing their DNA and family history to help solve this 43-year-old case.