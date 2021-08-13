WSU

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) researchers found that GenZ adults are more willing to rent clothes, instead of owning their own wardrobe.

The study says for this generation, it's important to cut down on waste and reduce overconsumption. Advocates for apparel rental argue renting outfits extends the life of clothing.

The study surveyed 362 young adults born between 1997 and 2002. It found the generation wants to be fashionable, but doesn't feel the need to actually own the products they use.

