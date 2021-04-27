SPOKANE, Wash. - The George Floyd mural in downtown Spokane has been vandalized for a second time.
The words "power is not a color" have been written across Floyd's depiction and white paint was spread over other areas of the mural.
The owner of the building was not willing to talk with KHQ about the defacement. He said he thinks the media is partially to blame for bringing attention to the mural.
The owner did not say whether the mural would be fixed again.
Previously, the mural had been defaced in July of 2020.