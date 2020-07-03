SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mural featuring George Floyd has been defaced. 

The mural, which was painted on the side of Shacktown Community Cycle in downtown Spokane, was seen on Friday, July 3 covered in white paint. 

"We gotta show support as a community to our black and brown brothers and sisters," Artist Daniel Lopez wrote after the mural's completion.

A donation account has been set up on PayPal to help cover the costs of restoring the mural. That account can be found HERE.

George Floyd mural in downtown Spokane

