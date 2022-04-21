GEORGE, Wash. - 33-year-old Francisco Nunez was arrested in Klamath, Oregon on Thursday. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, he was arrested by an Oregon State Trooper who stopped to check on Nunez after he ran out of gas.
The trooper followed procedure and Nunez was originally detained because he didn't have identification, which is required in Oregon, and a background check showed he had four warrants for his arrest in Grant County.
Those warrants included two felony warrants for assaulting deputies, third-degree theft and failure to register as a sex offender.
GCSO said Nunez will be extradited back to Grant County as soon as possible.
Last Updated: April 21 at 5:30 p.m.
Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a 33-year-old George man who allegedly assaulted two Grant County Sheriff's deputies Sunday.
Nunez was the subject of a six hour search Wednesday night involving around 30 officers. Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team both showed up to help.
They were unable to find him as they searched a property near State Route 283 and Road 2-Northwest.
The arrest warrants are for the alleged assault of the deputies along with others for third-degree theft and failing to register as a sex offender.
Anyone with information about Nunez's whereabouts is asked to call 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Case number is 22GS03934.