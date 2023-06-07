NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning pianist George Winston has died. Winston blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December.” According to an announcement on his web site, confirmed by a spokesman, Winston died Sunday after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 73. Winston released more than a dozen solo piano albums, along with soundtracks for the TV miniseries “This Is America, Charlie Brown” and for “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which featured Meryl Streep’s narration of the children’s classic. His 1995 release “Forest” won a Grammy for best New Age recording.
George Winston, Grammy-winning pianist, has died at 73
- AP
-
- Updated
Tags
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms will first impact the central Idaho Panhandle early Thursday and transition to heavy torrential rainfall by mid to late Thursday into northeast and north central Washington. Burn scars in steep terrain will be susceptable to flash flooding. Urban and rural areas may experience flooding in low lying areas and roadways. The threat for flooding will continue overnight into Friday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Kellogg High School graduation held 'without a hitch' following walkout
- Remains of 2015 murder victim, Bret Snow, confirmed through DNA
- Family remembers 2-year-old son who died from injuries stemming from Spokane Valley crash
- Seattle woman killed in head-on crash in Grant County
- Kellogg School District delays graduation over safety concerns
- Schweitzer Mountain Resort sold to Alterra Mountain Company
- Dangerous, gaping ditch left in Spokane family's backyard leads to conflict with solar company
- Firefighters battling smoky fire along I-90 west of downtown Spokane
- Spokane County Sheriff's Office respond to reported shooting in Spokane Valley
- Former Spokane County sheriff's deputy Craig Chamberlin's death ruled natural
Videos
From Our Sponsors
It’s no secret that a paramount perk of a remote position is the ability to work from anywhere. For many, it’s an opportunity to daydream about how to truly take full advantage and work from somewhere uniquely inspiring and convenient to get to. Central Washington’s Columbia River Basin is that haven for so many – a destination defined by stunning scenery and a dynamic lifestyle ready to be enjoyed the minute we’re done for the day. Read moreOur Favorite Season is Already in Full Swing At Crescent Bar
It’s no secret that a paramount perk of a remote position is the ability to work from anywhere. For many, it’s an opportunity to daydream abou… Read moreCrescent Ridge is Raising the Bar for Remote Work
As the temperatures climb, visions of summer days begin to take over our daydreams. This reality awaits, especially in the new luxury home com… Read moreSun Seekers Will Soon Make Home at Crescent Ridge
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.