Georgia elementary kids throw birthday bash for 80-year-old janitor

A birthday bash for a beloved janitor!

Hundreds of students at Pike Elementary School in Zebulon, Georgia came together to surprise Haze Marby, who was celebrating his 80th birthday!

The students lined the hallways of the school and sand "Happy Birthday and showered Marby with hugs, balloons, banners, and homemade cards.

Marby has worked at the school for thirteen years and it's clear he makes a positive impression on these kids.

Teachers say Marby, who is an Army veteran, is the heart of their campus and he deserves to be celebrated.