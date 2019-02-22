ATLANTA, Ga. - A terrified Georgia grandmother used not one, but two guns to protect herself when a man broke into her house earlier this month.
The man took a mallet from a neighbor's shed and shattered her glass door, entering the house, naked.
Gwendolyn Agard took her .38 revolver and fired a warning shot, which sent the man upstairs.
Agard called 911 but didn't want the burglar to know she was scared.
When the man came downstairs, Agard grabbed her .45 revolver and fired another warning shot.
Deputies arrived and arrested the man.
Agard said she never thought she'd have to fire her guns, but she'd do it all over again if needed.