COWETA COUNTY, Georgia - A mother in Georgia has been charged with murder after admitting she hit her 20 month old son because she was angry he soiled his diaper.
In addition to the murder charge, 23-year-old Trinity Pittman is also charged with first-degree child cruelty.
According to warrants, Pittman took her son, Conner Perry, to a hospital emergency room Friday night.
She claimed he'd fallen while jumping on a trampoline and hit his head on a brick. However, medical staff found his injuries weren't consistent with Pittman's story.
The boy was taken to another hospital but was pronounced dead that night.
Pittman later admitted to investigators that she'd hit Conner multiple times after becoming angry about the dirty diaper.
