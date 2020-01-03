Georgia mother warns others after son swallows AirPod

ATLANTA - A mother in Atlanta is sharing a cautionary tale after a much-coveted Christmas present landed her son in the hospital.
Kiara Stroud said her son had the longer end of a wireless AirPod in his mouth when he accidentally swallowed it.
An X-ray showed a popular and pricey earbud inside the 7-year-old boy.
Stroud shared the story on Facebook and said the AirPods were a Christmas present and were paired with her son's phone when he choked and swallowed it.
Doctors assured Stroud and her son he would be fine and that this too, shall pass.
