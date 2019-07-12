MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - A Georgia Dairy Queen employee has been fired after a woman received a cake with a marijuana theme instead of the popular Disney princess, Moana.
The whole thing started on July 2, when Kensli Taylor Davis shared a Facebook post of her 25th birthday cake with a marijuana leaf and what appears to be a high "My Little Pony" character smoking with bloodshot eyes.
USA Today reports Georgia mother, Cassandra Walker, said she made the cake after her manager, who misheard Davis' mother, said it was OK.
Walker said she was fired by Dairy Queen for the mistake on Monday, which also happened to be her birthday.