Georgia woman sues over drug test that said cotton candy was meth

A Georgia woman spent three months in jail after two deputies said a field test of cotton candy found in her car turned up positive for methamphetamine.
The woman has now filed a lawsuit against Monroe County and the three officers involved for wrongful imprisonment and violating her civil rights.
According to NBC News, Dasha Fincher seeks unspecified damages alleging false and malicious arrest and imprisonment, among other complaints, in the incident on New Year's Eve of 2016.
The suit, filed on Nov. 15, claims that because she couldn't pay a $1 million bond on charges of methampethamine trafficking and possession, Fincher was improperly held in jail for more than three months in 2017 until a state lab test found the false positive. The charges were later dropped.
Fincher claims that while she was in jail she missed several life events, including the birth of twin grandchildren, and was refused medical care for a broken hand and ovarian cyst.