Police in Germany are warning anyone who may have had an argument with a deceased gardener to be cautious because they could be victims of a booby trap.
German police said a retired gardener who was found dead last week could still pose a risk to the public from beyond the grave.
Bernhard Graumann is believed to have laid booby traps for people he was not on good terms with.
Police issued the warning after a dentist was killed by a bomb that Graumann apparently planted.
The 59-year-old is also suspected of rigging a piece of firewood that exploded when a woman put it in her stove. She was injured along with her four-year-old daughter.
Police warned anyone else who had an argument with Graumann to be cautious.
Graumann was found dead in his bed on Friday, but police wouldn't confirm if he had killed himself.
One neighbor described him as "kind of weird", adding that he used to always attend medieval festivals, owned a knight's armor and said he had an explosives license.