Get a double dozen at Krispy Kreme for $13 on Friday the 13th
https://krispykreme.com/promos/fridaythe13th?utm_source=Landing+Page&utm_medium=Social+Media&utm_campaign=Friday+the+13th

Krispy Kreme is selling a double dozen for $13 in honor of Friday the 13th.

If you want to sweeten up your Friday, click here to get the barcode you'll need to present. 

Tags