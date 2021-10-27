COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - If your child is in need of a haircut, now is the time to get one! The nonprofit Cut Kids' Hunger is once again offering haircuts for children 12 and under, with all proceeds donated to the CDA Backpack Program. The event this time will be held at Voiage Salon in Couer d'Alene on Sunday, November 7th. from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment only.
Earlier this year, Chantell Steinke, a stylist at Voiage Salon in Coeur d'Alene, came up with the idea to raise funds for donations to the Backpack Program by providing haircuts to kids and donating the proceeds. Once every quarter, a local salon will host a Cut Kids' Hunger event with volunteer stylists and barbers providing topnotch haircuts for kids 12 and under, all for only $15 a head. All proceeds go directly to the CDA Backpack Program, with more than $4,500 raised so far!
The Backpack Program helps provide meals to families who qualify for free or reduced lunch and was created by Feeding America, a nonprofit dedicated to providing equitable access to nutritious food for communities across the country. The branch in Coeur d'Alene was started in 2010 and now serve over 450 kids from families in need during the 2021-22 schoolyear, providing meals during weekends and holidays when healthy food might otherwise be scarce. It takes only $20 to help feed a child for a full month, so the donations raised by Cut Kids' Hunger have greatly benefitted the community.
If you'd like to set up an appointment for a kid's cut, you can reach out via message to the Cut Kids' Hunger Facebook or Instagram pages, or send an e-mail directly to cutkidshunger@gmail.com.
There's no shortage of volunteers, Chantell says, but what they really need is for people to help spread the word and join in. If your child's head is freshly shorn, you can help instead by telling your friends and sharing the event on social media. With the holidays nearing, it's more important than ever to make sure children have access to healthy food, and Cut Kids' Hunger is eager to make that happen!