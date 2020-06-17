This Father's Day, why not treat dads to a beautiful bouquet.....of BACON!?
Denny's and Postmates have teamed up for a Father's Day weekend special.
From June 19-21, guests who place a minimum $25 order exclusively on the Postmates app will receive a bacon bouquet at no charge. The bacon bouquet is valued at $5.99.
According to Postmates, delivery is available from several regional Denny's locations.
Don't go bacon dads' hearts with cliche Father's Day gifts. What better idea than to get some breakfast or brunch delivered to your door with that bonus bacon bouquet?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.