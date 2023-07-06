SPOKANE, Wash — Looking for something to do this weekend? With our list of activities spanning all sorts of interests and hobbies, we've got you covered!
First up is the Night of Sisterhood. This event takes place on July 8 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at House of Brunch, and aims to honor and celebrate the remarkable Black women who radicalized history and paved the way for generations to come. There will be performers and artists taking the stage and food and drink available for purchase.
Next up is the Lady Knights book signing event. The author of the Lady Knights series, Cara Maxwell, will be signing copies of her newly-released books on July 8 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Barnes and Noble Northtown Mall.
Have you been itching for a market to shop at other than the Kendall Yards' Night Market? Try out the Wonder Saturday Market at The Wonder Building! This market will feature a variety of vendors, from tasty food to unique handmade treasures. It will take place at 10 a.m. on July 8.
Support local talent at the J Bones Concert Series this Saturday at 5 p.m. A variety of artists from the area such as Azariah, Gabriella Rose, and the B-Radicals will be performing, providing a rich diversity in genres. Black Label Brewing Company will be there serving up their finest wine and beer alongside unforgettable cookies from Creations By the Brooke. Tickets will only be $35 and include one complimentary drink!
Interested in immersing yourself in Prohibition-era mixology? Camp Cocktail is the place for you. The 'camp' will take place at Hogwash Whiskey Den on July 9 at 5 p.m., where participants will have the chance to learn about the rich history of American cocktail culture during the Prohibition. Tickets are $75 per person and include three cocktails, appetizers, and a Camp Cocktail recipe booklet.